Charles E. Carpenter, Jr.
Bartlett - Charles E. Carpenter, Jr., 56, of Bartlett, TN went home to be with his Lord and Savior on July 31st, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Bonnie Carpenter, Sr.
Charles is survived by his wife of 10 years, Candy Carpenter; his children, Audra Travis (Joshua), Charles E. Carpenter, III, Amanda Holmes, Michael Casey Odom; his grandchildren, Marlene Grace Travis, Casen Travis is on the way, McKenzie Renee Holmes; and his sister, Teresa Joan Ragan (Craig).
Family will receive friends from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Tuesday, August 4th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will be at 10:00am on Wednesday, August 5th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Heart Association
.