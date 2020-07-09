Charles E. Jackson, 72, passed away on July 4, 2020 in Oakland, TN. He was a United States Army veteran serving his country proudly during the Viet Nam War. Mr. Jackson was retired from Federal Express Freight. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Mansfield Jackson, children; Jason Jackson (Angela) of Columbus, GA, Jonathon Jackson of Memphis, TN, Amy Adams (Neil) of Arlington, TN, and Cory Hodge of Bell Buckle, TN and one sister, who raised him, Kathryn Hardy (James) of Cordova, TN. He has been blessed with six grandchildren, Madison Messina (Nick), Maclayne Jackson, Tatum Garner, Cody Hodge, Drake Hodge and Presley Moore. Visitation will be on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 9:00~10:00 with funeral service at 10:00 at Forest Hill Funeral Home, East. 901-382-1000









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store