Charles E. Jackson
Charles E. Jackson, 72, passed away on July 4, 2020 in Oakland, TN. He was a United States Army veteran serving his country proudly during the Viet Nam War. Mr. Jackson was retired from Federal Express Freight. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Mansfield Jackson, children; Jason Jackson (Angela) of Columbus, GA, Jonathon Jackson of Memphis, TN, Amy Adams (Neil) of Arlington, TN, and Cory Hodge of Bell Buckle, TN and one sister, who raised him, Kathryn Hardy (James) of Cordova, TN. He has been blessed with six grandchildren, Madison Messina (Nick), Maclayne Jackson, Tatum Garner, Cody Hodge, Drake Hodge and Presley Moore. Visitation will be on Friday, July 10, 2020 from 9:00~10:00 with funeral service at 10:00 at Forest Hill Funeral Home, East. 901-382-1000




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Forest Hill Funeral Home East
JUL
10
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Forest Hill Funeral Home East
Funeral services provided by
Forest Hill Funeral Home East- Memphis
2440 Whitten Road
Memphis, TN 38133
901-346-3250
