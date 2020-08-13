Charles E. Smith
Millington - Charles E. Smith, a retired Driver Leader with Swift Transportation for over 26 years, passed away on August 11, 2020 at Methodist North Hospital. He was 73 years of age, a USMC veteran of Vietnam, and loved animals. Mr. Smith is survived by his wife of 11 years, Luisa Blazo Smith; daughter, Belinda (Justin) Leggett; son, Eric Smith; and his grandchildren, Britton, Adalyn, Ainsley, and Amelia. He was predeceased by his parents, Alfred and Vivian Smith; his first wife, Trudy Smith; and a sister, Faye Parham. The family will receive friends from 10am until a memorial service at 12pm on Saturday, August 15th at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to the ASPCA. Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel, 901-837-0123, munfordfuneralhome.com