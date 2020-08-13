1/
Charles E. Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles E. Smith

Millington - Charles E. Smith, a retired Driver Leader with Swift Transportation for over 26 years, passed away on August 11, 2020 at Methodist North Hospital. He was 73 years of age, a USMC veteran of Vietnam, and loved animals. Mr. Smith is survived by his wife of 11 years, Luisa Blazo Smith; daughter, Belinda (Justin) Leggett; son, Eric Smith; and his grandchildren, Britton, Adalyn, Ainsley, and Amelia. He was predeceased by his parents, Alfred and Vivian Smith; his first wife, Trudy Smith; and a sister, Faye Parham. The family will receive friends from 10am until a memorial service at 12pm on Saturday, August 15th at Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to the ASPCA. Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel, 901-837-0123, munfordfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel
1136 Tipton Rd.
Munford, TN 38058
(901) 837-0123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Munford Funeral Home: Munford Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved