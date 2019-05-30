|
Charles E. Thomas
Memphis - Charles E. Thomas, the son of Mr. & Mrs. Anna and Joe Thomas, Sr., husband to Sheryl D. Thomas, father of Tivian D. (Reginald) Bernard and Casendra L. Thomas, and grandfather to Carson Thomas, Ragan Bernard, and Isabella LaRue, transitioned from this life on Friday, May 24, 2019. Mr. Thomas had a passion for cooking; whether grilling or baking, his food was sure to put a smile on your face! The beautiful memories that he created during this life will live on with his wife, daughters, grandchildren, siblings, and the many family and friends who were blessed to know him. June 1st: Viewing:10-11am ~ Homegoing & Interment @11am ~ Brown MBC, 980 Stateline Road, Southaven, MS 38671 ~ Snow Funeral Home.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 30, 2019