Snow Funeral Home - Memphis
1382 FLORIDA ST
Memphis, TN 38106
(901) 946-9726
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Brown MBC
980 Stateline Road
Southaven, MS
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Brown MBC
980 Stateline Road
Southaven, MS
Memphis - Charles E. Thomas, the son of Mr. & Mrs. Anna and Joe Thomas, Sr., husband to Sheryl D. Thomas, father of Tivian D. (Reginald) Bernard and Casendra L. Thomas, and grandfather to Carson Thomas, Ragan Bernard, and Isabella LaRue, transitioned from this life on Friday, May 24, 2019. Mr. Thomas had a passion for cooking; whether grilling or baking, his food was sure to put a smile on your face! The beautiful memories that he created during this life will live on with his wife, daughters, grandchildren, siblings, and the many family and friends who were blessed to know him. June 1st: Viewing:10-11am ~ Homegoing & Interment @11am ~ Brown MBC, 980 Stateline Road, Southaven, MS 38671 ~ Snow Funeral Home.
