Charles E. White
Charles E White

Charles E White age 68 , Aug 15, 2010. retired from Hamilton-Maytag Corp. Member of All People Fellowship Holiness. Visitation Monday Aug 24,2020,9am R S Lewis & Sons ,2944 Walnut Grove Rd until time of funeral 10am. Interment Northridge Cemetery. Beloved husband of Myisia White. Son of James Edward Haynes, He leaves Seven Daughters , Three sons and a host of grandchildren other relatives and friends R S Lewis & Sons 526 3264




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
