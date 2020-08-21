Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles E White



Charles E White age 68 , Aug 15, 2010. retired from Hamilton-Maytag Corp. Member of All People Fellowship Holiness. Visitation Monday Aug 24,2020,9am R S Lewis & Sons ,2944 Walnut Grove Rd until time of funeral 10am. Interment Northridge Cemetery. Beloved husband of Myisia White. Son of James Edward Haynes, He leaves Seven Daughters , Three sons and a host of grandchildren other relatives and friends R S Lewis & Sons 526 3264









