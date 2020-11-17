1/1
Charles Edward Banks
Charles Edward Banks

1941-2020

Charles Edward Banks, 79, born March 6, 1941, in Memphis, TN to the late Elder William and Emily Thomas-Stevenson passed away on October 23, 2020, at 9:36am.

He attended Melrose High School in the Orange Mound community of Memphis, TN and continued his education at Lane College in Jackson, TN and Memphis State University. Charles loved and lived sports and earned the title "Coach" at Lane College which remained with him throughout life. By trade, he was a brick mason and his craftsmanship can be observed all over the City of Memphis - especially in Germantown and Cordova. He also worked in insurance sales, outreach programs, retail sales and as a building inspector for Shelby County Government. He was a United States Army Veteran and served a tour in Viet Nam.

One daughter, JoSephenia "Muffin" Banks, preceded him in death.

Charles will be lovingly remembered by his two sisters, Clara Mae Stevenson (Chicago, IL) and Henrietta Pigram (Memphis, TN); two sons, Irish Banks and Darrin Banks (Memphis, TN); three daughters, Monica Banks (Atlanta, GA), Tammika Anderson (Willie Shaw) - (Olive Branch, MS), and Shannon Cotton (Mario) (Olive Branch, MS); five grandchildren; Joseph and Stephen Banks (Atlanta, GA), Jayden Barrett, Mario Cotton, Jr. and Morgan Cotton (Olive Branch, MS) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, at 9:30am at the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are mandatory. Arrangements are entrusted to E. H. Ford Mortuary.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Graveside service
09:30 AM
West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
E. H. Ford Mortuary - MEMPHIS
3390 ELVIS PRESLEY BLVD
Memphis, TN 38116
(901) 345-9558
