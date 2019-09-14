|
Charles Edward "Bub" Cole, Sr.
Drummonds - Drummonds, Tn
For 90 years, his was a life well-lived. Charles Edward "Bub" Cole, Sr. was born on October 24, 1928 and passed away on September 12, 2019 in the comfort of his home surrounded by family and friends. Bub was raised in Tipton County where he grew up with 10 siblings and worked in his father's sawmill in Drummonds. Before graduating Munford High School in 1947, he worked as a pilot on the Mississippi River. Mr. Bub then joined the United States Army in 1950 to serve his country as a skilled soldier in the Korean War, where he was field promoted to the rank of Master Sergeant. After his return home to work in the sawmill, Mr. Bub married Mary Cousar of Gilt Edge, together and with his brothers, they "did all the work," as he would say, to incorporate Cole Lumber Company in 1963, and later Cole's Do-it Best Centers and other affliated corporations serving the West Tennessee area for more than 50 years. Not only was he a successful entrepreneur, but he was also a dedicated philanthropist—supporting local schools, endowing college scholarships, investing in new businesses, and always lending a hand to those in need, for Bub Cole devoted himself to improving the quality of life for those around him. He served his community and the state of Tennessee as a member and a Board of Director for numerous enterprises, and in 1991 was selected to serve as a member of the Tennessee Housing and Development Agency Board. In 2009, Bub Cole was honored and recognized by the State of Tennessee House of Representatives for a lifetime of meritorious service. Bub is survived by his beloved wife Mary; his three sons, Charles (Cindy), William "Bill" (Martina), and Chris (Karen); six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren—all whom he loved dearly. A memorial service will be held at Mr. Bub's church home of Poplar Grove United Methodist Church in the Family Life Center on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Visitation is from 1p.m.-3p.m., with the service and interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Poplar Grove United Methodist Church. The family expresses their appreciation to the staff at Amedisys Hospice and to Bobby and Dinah Sanders for their care, support, and commitment. Munford Funeral Home-Munford Chapel, 901-837-0123, Munfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 14, 2019