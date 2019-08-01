Services
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Hector
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Edward Hector

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Edward Hector Obituary
Charles Edward Hector

Munford - Charles Edward Hector, 83, of Munford, Tennessee died on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the VA Hospital of Memphis.

Mr. Hector was preceded in death by his parents James Harvey Hector and Bertha Bickerstaff; two wives Patricia Hector and Lurlene Hector; daughter Vickie Mullins; and four brothers.

Charlie is survived by his daughters Debra Coan-Marsh and Marcia Hector; three step-daughters Linda Murle, Jeri Hess, and Mary Sullivan; sister Cynthia Darmstaedter; brothers Lyman & Freddie Hector; 13 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Mr. Hector graduated from Humes High School, served in the United States Air Force, worked and retired from W. R. Grace and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Munford, TN.

Family and friends will gather Thursday, August 1, from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm and funeral services will be on Friday, August 2 beginning at 2:00 pm all at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119. Any financial donations may be made to the organization of the donor's choice. Online condolences, floral offerings and directions may be found through www.memphisfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memphis Funeral Home
Download Now