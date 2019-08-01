|
|
Charles Edward Hector
Munford - Charles Edward Hector, 83, of Munford, Tennessee died on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the VA Hospital of Memphis.
Mr. Hector was preceded in death by his parents James Harvey Hector and Bertha Bickerstaff; two wives Patricia Hector and Lurlene Hector; daughter Vickie Mullins; and four brothers.
Charlie is survived by his daughters Debra Coan-Marsh and Marcia Hector; three step-daughters Linda Murle, Jeri Hess, and Mary Sullivan; sister Cynthia Darmstaedter; brothers Lyman & Freddie Hector; 13 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Mr. Hector graduated from Humes High School, served in the United States Air Force, worked and retired from W. R. Grace and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Munford, TN.
Family and friends will gather Thursday, August 1, from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm and funeral services will be on Friday, August 2 beginning at 2:00 pm all at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119. Any financial donations may be made to the organization of the donor's choice. Online condolences, floral offerings and directions may be found through www.memphisfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 1, 2019