Charles Edward Henderson
Horn Lake, MS - Charles Edward Henderson, age 88 passed away September 13, 2019 in the comfort of his home surrounded by loved ones.
After serving in the Air Force, he worked at General Electric for 40 years. He enjoyed many years of retirement as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to many.
He leaves four children Ronnie (Anita) Henderson, Donny (Kelleye) Henderson, Sherry (Joseph) Weibel and Vicki (John) Anthony; eleven grandchildren Heath (Tamra), Blake (Carissa), Joey (Kayla), Holli (Sean), Haley (Ryan), Matt (Kaydee), Ryan (Grace), Amanda (Ben), Dylan, Hope and Landon; and seven great grandchildren Chase, Mason, Sloane, Emilia, Brooklyn, Cooper and Lucy. Also survived by his dear friend Debbie Henson.
He was the son of the late Edmund and Lucille Henderson, preceded in death by his wife Shirley Henderson and his sister Margaret Amos.
He will forever be remembered for his kind smile and loving heart.
Visitation at Life Fellowship Church in Walls MS to be held Wednesday, September 18th from 12pm - 2pm, Memorial Service at 2pm with Graveside Services to follow at Forest Hill South.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 16, 2019