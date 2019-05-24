Charles Edward "Chuck" Hensley



- - Charles Edward "Chuck" Hensley was born August 5, 1963 and died on May 16, 2019. He was the youngest of three sons born to Elbert & Martha Hensley, who both preceded him in death. He is survived by his brothers David (Denise) and Allan (Linda). He was the proud uncle to his niece Elizabeth, and nephews Will and Michael. Chuck was also blessed with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. His education began at the Duration Club of Memphis and concluded with a diploma, cap, and gown from Avon Lennox. In recent years, Chuck had attended the Exceptional Foundation of West Tennessee a couple of days a week where he quickly charmed his way into the hearts of all. Chuck was a born entertainer, who loved to make people laugh and never met a stranger! He was passionate about eating (preferably McDonalds while riding in the car), the Dukes of Hazzard, and his "surprise" birthday parties! We shall celebrate his wonderful life on May 27th at Memorial Park - Poplar with visitation at 11:30 am, service at 1:00 pm. Burial to follow.



Memorials may be given to The Exceptional Foundation of West Tennessee, 5340 Quince Road, Suite B, 38119 or St. Lukes United Methodist Church, 480 S. Highland, 38111. Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 24 to May 25, 2019