|
|
Charles Edward Hogue
Bartlett, TN
Charles Edward Hogue, 69, of Bartlett, TN passed away February 15, 2019.
He was a graduate of Kingsburry High School. Eddie worked for and retired from MLG&W after 25 years. He also worked for the University of Memphis and retired. He served in the Coast Guard and the Marine Corps. Reserves.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Flora Hogue; a sister, Beverly Littleton; and a brother, Clifford Hogue.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Gail Sumerlin Hogue; his daughters, Robin Hughes (Alex), Corey Taylor; grandchildren, Garret Taylor, Hayden Hughes, Hudson Hughes; sisters, Peggy Szubinski, Linda Lindsay, and Mary Ruth Starnes.
Memorials may be made to the M.S. Society.
The family will have a memorial gathering from 1:00pm to 3:00pm on Wednesday, February 20th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 19, 2019