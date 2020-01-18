|
|
Charles Edward Spencer
Olive Branch - Charles Edward Spencer passed from this world on January 17, 2020 from Cancer. He was 66. Chuck was born on September 10, 1953. He was the first born son of Ed and Vera Spencer. He had one younger brother, David, who preceded him in death in 1999. He was a gifted drummer, vocalist, musician and writer. He and a group of his friends formed a band in Memphis, TN named Calculated X. They produced one album in 1982, two EPS in the early 80's and had quite a cult following in Memphis, Tennessee. Chuck played drums and performed vocals for the band. They performed regularly at the Antenna Club and other clubs. Chuck was also a member of the Stage Band, Sarah and the Eyes and Eat Flamingo. Chuck always "marched to the beat of a different drum" and was an extremely creative thinker. If he saw there was a need, he would invent something to fill the need. He loved experimenting with sounds and recording. He was an amazing carpenter and enjoyed gardening and bicycling in his spare time. He was also the business owner of Concrete Construction Company. Chuck is survived by his mother, Vera Mae Spencer, a son, Kris Spencer, daughter-in-law, Radha Spencer, two grandchildren, Anika and Vibi, a daughter, Haley Baird, son-in-law, Matt Baird, aunts, uncles and cousins who love him very much. Visitation will be held Sunday January 26, 2020 from 1pm until the memorial service begins at 2pm, all at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum St. Olive Branch, MS.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020