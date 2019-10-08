Services
Jefferson Mortuary
7788 CHURCH ST
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 872-8800
Charles Eliot Cherry

Charles Eliot Cherry Obituary
Charles Eliot Cherry

Memphis - Mr. Charles Eliot Cherry, age 70, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Methodist Hospital North.

Visitation will be Friday, October 11th from 4 - 7 p.m. at Jefferson Mortuary, Inc., 7788 Church Street, Millington, Tennessee 38053 with funeral on Saturday, October 12th at 2 o'clock. He will lie in state from 1 - 1:55 before funeral at Fullview M.B. Church, 7100 Memphis-Arlington Road, Bartlett, Tennessee 38135.

Interment will follow at Memphis Memory Garden, 6444 Raleigh Lagrange Rd., Memphis, TN.

Jefferson Mortuary, Inc. has charge

[email protected]
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
