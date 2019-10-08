|
Charles Eliot Cherry
Memphis - Mr. Charles Eliot Cherry, age 70, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Methodist Hospital North.
Visitation will be Friday, October 11th from 4 - 7 p.m. at Jefferson Mortuary, Inc., 7788 Church Street, Millington, Tennessee 38053 with funeral on Saturday, October 12th at 2 o'clock. He will lie in state from 1 - 1:55 before funeral at Fullview M.B. Church, 7100 Memphis-Arlington Road, Bartlett, Tennessee 38135.
Interment will follow at Memphis Memory Garden, 6444 Raleigh Lagrange Rd., Memphis, TN.
Jefferson Mortuary, Inc. has charge: 7788 Church Street Millington, Tennessee 38053 (901) 872-8800 Phone (901) 872-4722 Fax
[email protected]
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019