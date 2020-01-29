Services
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Tibbits
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles F. Tibbits

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles F. Tibbits Obituary
Charles F. Tibbits

Charles F. Tibbits, 85, retired US Navy and Civil Service, passed away January 28, 2020. Mr. Tibbits enjoyed being outdoors and was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Tibbits and grandson, Michael Tibbits. He is survived by his daughters, Corrine Arcutt of Brighton, TN and Cassie (Mark) Wright of Brighton, TN; sons, Kevin (Marilou) Tibbits of Charlotte, NC and Chris (Kat) Tibbits of Vancouver, WA; sister, Patricia Brinkopf of Denver, CO; 14 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Sunday (Feb 2) from 12:30pm until the service at 2:00pm at the Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel. Interment to follow in Morrison's Cemetery in Brighton, TN.

Munford Funeral Home, Millington Chapel, (901) 873-0123

MunfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -