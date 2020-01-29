|
Charles F. Tibbits
Charles F. Tibbits, 85, retired US Navy and Civil Service, passed away January 28, 2020. Mr. Tibbits enjoyed being outdoors and was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Tibbits and grandson, Michael Tibbits. He is survived by his daughters, Corrine Arcutt of Brighton, TN and Cassie (Mark) Wright of Brighton, TN; sons, Kevin (Marilou) Tibbits of Charlotte, NC and Chris (Kat) Tibbits of Vancouver, WA; sister, Patricia Brinkopf of Denver, CO; 14 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Sunday (Feb 2) from 12:30pm until the service at 2:00pm at the Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel. Interment to follow in Morrison's Cemetery in Brighton, TN.
