Services
Brantley Funeral Home
6875 Cockrum Street
Olive Branch, MS 38654
(662) 895-2310
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Interment
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery
4000 Forest Hill Irene Rd.
Memphis, TN
Charles Francis (Chuck) Sughrue Obituary
Charles (Chuck) Francis Sughrue

Walls, MS - Charles (Chuck) Francis Sughrue of Walls, MS and formerly of El Paso, TX and Las Cruses, NM went home to be with the Lord on July 13, 2019 at the age of 80. He is survived by his daughter Michele Welch (Jim) of Walls, Ms., son Dennis Sughrue (Sandy) of Egg Harbor Township, NJ., daughter Lenora Hollis (Don) of Caldwell, Id., and son Timothy Sughrue (Veronica) of Colorado Springs, Co., 11 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. He was a cherished brother to his only sister Kathleen Friedman of Arlington, Tx. He was preceded in death by his parents Dennis J. and Margaret M. Sughrue (York), his brother-in-law Robert (Bob) Friedman, and by his beloved great grandson Tyler Rhea. Chuck was born in Brookline, MA and he spent most of his life associated with the military. He enlisted in the US Army in 1957 and achieved the rank of Major upon his retirement. He was highly decorated for his honorable service which included two tours of Vietnam and one in Korea and upon retirement he started working for the Federal Bureau of Prisons and then retired again after many faithful years of service. He was a loving and caring Dad, Grandpa, and Great-Grandpa that loved spending time with his grandchildren and later his great grandchildren. The family will receive friends Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 1pm until the funeral service begins at 3pm, all at Brantley Funeral Home of Olive Branch. Interment with military honors will take place Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11am at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 4000 Forest Hill Irene Rd. Memphis, TN. In lieu flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or Christ the King Catholic Church in Southaven, MS.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 18, 2019
 Back to today's Obituaries
