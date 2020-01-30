|
Charles Francis Zanone, III
Marietta, GA - Charles Francis Zanone III passed away on December 26, 2019 at his home in Marietta, GA. He was born in Memphis on November 1, 1932 to Charlie and Catherine Herbers Zanone. He attended Holy Names, CBHS, and after serving in Korea, graduated from Christian Brothers University. Charlie "aka Bubby" lived a full life. He was devoted to his family and friends and his faith, and loved by all for his kind and gentle spirit. He was also a talented artist. Charlie was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Shirley Fachini. He is survived by his wife Patricia (the love of his life); five children: Chuck (Kim), Matt (Leslie), Mark (Tracy), Niel Harris, and Catherine Todd (Larry); sixteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren; sister Jean Hollahan, brother Joseph M. Zanone, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A Memorial Mass to celebrate his life will be offered on Saturday, February 8th at 12 pm at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 87 Lacy St. NW, Marietta, GA 30060.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020