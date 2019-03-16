Services
Christ the King Lutheran
5296 Park Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Christ the King Lutheran Church
5296 Park Avenue
Memphis, TN
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Christ the King Lutheran Church
5296 Park Avenue
Memphis, TN
Charles Frederick Schmitt


1931 - 2019
Charles Frederick Schmitt Obituary
Charles Frederick Schmitt

Memphis, TN

Charles Frederick Schmitt, 87, entered into eternal peace on March 13, 2019. He was born on October 14, 1931, in Memphis, TN, to Virginia Legge and Charles Frederick Schmitt, Sr. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ann, a son, Fred Schmitt (Barbara), a daughter, Ginger McDonald (Mark); grandchildren, Erick Schmitt (Amy), Steven Schmitt (Kristen) and Laura Lackey (Matt); and 10 great grandchildren.

Charles was a charter member of Christ the King Lutheran Church. He graduated from Christian Brothers and was a member of the 1949 All Memphis Football team. He served in the Air Force and then 36 years in the TN Air National Guard. He was an avid golfer and a member of Windyke Country Club.

Visitation will be Sunday, March 17, at 2:00 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 5296 Park Avenue. A memorial service will follow at 3:00. The family requests memorials be made to the Building Fund of Christ the King Lutheran Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019
