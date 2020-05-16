Charles G. Buffaloe
Charles G. Buffaloe (Charlie), 84 of Lakeland, TN passed away on May 13, 2020 at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville. Charles was born in Jackson, TN to Fred L. Buffaloe, Sr. and Naomi Barker Buffaloe. He graduated from Jackson North Side High School where he played baseball and basketball and attended West Tennessee Business College. He served in the Tennessee National Guard. Charles retired from Fleming, Inc. (formerly Malone & Hyde Drug Distributor). He loved sports, especially the St. Louis Cardinals and Memphis Tiger football. He enjoyed coaching youth baseball in the Parkway Village League and the East Memphis Tigers and was a former member of the Highland Hundred. As an active member of Bellevue Baptist Church, he served as an usher and was also on the Security Committee. He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 sisters and 2 brothers. Charles is survived by his wife, Jane Brooks Buffaloe, 4 children Leah McCraw (Gary), Becky Zummach (Martin), Russ Buffaloe (Sandra) and Jeff Buffaloe (Michelle); 7 grandchildren Lauren McCraw, Chris McCraw, Corey Buffaloe (Amber), Ryan Buffaloe (Megan), Caroline Zummach, Luke Buffaloe and Grant Buffaloe and 2 great grandchildren Liam and Mia Buffaloe. Friends are welcome to join us for graveside services to be held on Monday, May 18 at Memphis Funeral Home, 3700 N. Germantown Rd. at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to the Memphis Union Mission
Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 16 to May 17, 2020.