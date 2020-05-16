Charles G. Buffaloe
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles G. Buffaloe

Charles G. Buffaloe (Charlie), 84 of Lakeland, TN passed away on May 13, 2020 at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville. Charles was born in Jackson, TN to Fred L. Buffaloe, Sr. and Naomi Barker Buffaloe. He graduated from Jackson North Side High School where he played baseball and basketball and attended West Tennessee Business College. He served in the Tennessee National Guard. Charles retired from Fleming, Inc. (formerly Malone & Hyde Drug Distributor). He loved sports, especially the St. Louis Cardinals and Memphis Tiger football. He enjoyed coaching youth baseball in the Parkway Village League and the East Memphis Tigers and was a former member of the Highland Hundred. As an active member of Bellevue Baptist Church, he served as an usher and was also on the Security Committee. He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 sisters and 2 brothers. Charles is survived by his wife, Jane Brooks Buffaloe, 4 children Leah McCraw (Gary), Becky Zummach (Martin), Russ Buffaloe (Sandra) and Jeff Buffaloe (Michelle); 7 grandchildren Lauren McCraw, Chris McCraw, Corey Buffaloe (Amber), Ryan Buffaloe (Megan), Caroline Zummach, Luke Buffaloe and Grant Buffaloe and 2 great grandchildren Liam and Mia Buffaloe. Friends are welcome to join us for graveside services to be held on Monday, May 18 at Memphis Funeral Home, 3700 N. Germantown Rd. at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to the Memphis Union Mission






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
9017250100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved