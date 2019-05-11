|
Charles Hugh "Charlie" Fletcher
Memphis - Charles Hugh "Charlie" Fletcher, 80, died peacefully on May 9, 2019 at his home in Memphis, Tennessee. Mr. Fletcher was born on August 31, 1938 to Gussie Kathleen Cousar and Erskine Foster Fletcher in New Salem, Tipton County, Tennessee. He joined the United States Army upon graduation from Tech High School in Memphis in 1956, serving tours in South Korea and Vietnam. He was selected to attend the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center in Monterey, California, where he studied Arabic and embarked on a military career in the Middle East that spanned over eighteen years. Mr. Fletcher served in Morocco, India, Iran, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, and Italy. After his retirement from the Army, he owned and operated a furniture store in Memphis with his brother Robert for a number of years. Following sale of the business, he worked for the Army Corps of Engineers and the Social Security Administration. Mr. Fletcher was active in local politics, civic engagement, and revitalization efforts in downtown Memphis. He was a member of New Salem Methodist Church in Gilt Edge, Tennessee.
Mr. Fletcher is survived by his daughters, Charlene Kathryn Fletcher of Washington, D.C. and Rhea Holly Fletcher of Tucson, Arizona and their mother, Alene Robinson; his grandson, Quincy Kirsten; his sister, Joyce Voegeli; his brother, Steve, and sister-in-law, Randi; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents; his sisters, Lina Fletcher, Blanche Bradley, Margaret Wooten, and Myra Jane Slover; and his brother, Robert.
There will be a private graveside service for the family at Ravenscroft Cemetery in Burlison, Tennessee.
Memorials may be made to New Salem Methodist Church, 7308 Munford Gilt Edge Road, Gilt Edge, Tennessee 38015.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 11, 2019