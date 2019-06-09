|
Charles Joseph Arnold
Memphis - Charles Joseph Arnold, 96, passed away June 5, 2019. He was born December 1, 1922 in St. Louis, MO. to the late Joseph and Helen Arnold. He is also preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Catherine Elizabeth Arnold and his son John C. Arnold of Lexington, Kentucky. He is the last of 10 brothers and sisters. Mr. Arnold proudly served his country in the United States Navy for 13 years. He was a WWII veteran and served on the USS Independence. He retired from Century Management Inc. Mr. Arnold leaves behind his daughter, Annett Human of Hughes, Arkansas, his grandchildren; Joseph Steele (Morgan), John Steele, Christopher Arnold (Tabitha), Matthew Arnold (Bree) and Jeremy Human (Lisa) as well as 9 great-grandchildren. He was a kind and generous man, who was loved and will be greatly missed. Rest in the Lord Jesus! Matthew 11:28-30
A gathering of friends and family will be held from 9-10 a.m. June 12, 2019 at St Ann Catholic Church, 6529 Stage Rd. Bartlett, TN 38134. A mass will follow at 11:00 a.m. A committal service with military honors will follow at West Tennessee State Veteran's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Mr. Arnold's name to or to the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 9, 2019