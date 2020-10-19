Charles Leo Crofford



Memphis - July 10, 1938 - October 16, 2020



Dr. Leo Crofford of Memphis, Tennessee and Sardis, Mississippi went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 16, 2020.



Dr. Crofford was born in Darling, MS where as a child he attended both Darling Schools as well as graduated from Marks High School in 1956. He loved to tell how his siblings and he picked cotton in the Mississippi Delta. Upon graduation, he married his high school sweetheart, Ruth Hawkins Crofford. They built a life together over the next 64 years, and as they always said, "We raised each other."



Dr. Crofford attended Tennessee Temple College where he majored in Bible and History, and graduated with honors as salutatorian. He received his Masters of Education from the University of Chattanooga with a major in psychology and guidance. He attended Temple Theological Seminary and Memphis State where he graduated with his Doctorate in Educational Psychology. Dr. Crofford became the Vice President of the Memphis Baptist College, where he also taught Practical Christianity as well as serve on the administration.



Dr. Crofford spent many years working for Kroger as a meat cutter to pay his way through college and provide for his wife. Dr. Crofford was called to preach and lead people to the Lord. He pastored first at Pine Set Baptist Church in Chattanooga, also at Ringgold Church in the Tennessee-Georgia Metro Area before moving to Washington State.



Bro. Crofford pastored at First Baptist Church of Connell, before settling into seven years at the First Baptist Church of Othello. In 1972, Bro. Crofford moved back to Memphis and eventually became pastor of Hammond Hills Baptist Church and administrator to Hammond Hills Baptist Schools where he helped lead a very successful Christian school ministry.



In 1982, Bro. Crofford founded and started from the ground up, Gateway Baptist Church and Gateway Christian Schools. He believed that, "Nothing is more unequal, than the equal treatment of unequals" Bro. Crofford loved Christian Education and all the possibilities of reaching young people to Christ. Bro. Crofford was an athlete as a young man, and loved coaching girls high school basketball in his Christian schools. He coached the girls basketball teams to several National Championships over the years and encouraged a complete sports program through MCAA.



Bro. Crofford always prided himself with the church slogan, "A church big enough to serve you, yet small enough to know you"



Dr. Crofford leaves behind his wife, Ruth Crofford, a son Rev. Kevin Crofford (Borgia), a daughter Kimberly Cresswell (Robbie), a son Kelly Crofford (Amy) and a daughter in law, Tina Crofford. 14 grandchildren,



16 great grandchildren, a sister Annice Crandall (Bob) a brother, AB Crofford (Lynda) and many more family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor Leo Crofford and Lucy Marie Crofford, a son Douglas Leo Crofford and a sister, Peggy Miller (Jim).



Dr. Crofford's life verse:



I Corinthians 15:58



Therefore, my beloved brethren, be ye steadfast, unmoveable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as ye know that your labour is not in vain in the Lord.



Arrangements:



Gateway Baptist Church



4070 Road Memphis, TN 38122



Wednesday, October 21st - 6:00pm Visitation



Thursday, October 22nd - 1:00pm Funeral Service









