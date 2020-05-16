Charles Louis AquadroSouthaven, MS - Charles Louis Aquadro, 88, of Southaven, MS passed away peacefully at his home on May 13th, 2020. Charles (Bobo) Aquadro was born in Memphis, Tn. to Charles Peter and Mary Aquadro on Sept. 5th, 1931. He graduated from Christian Brothers where he then joined the Air Force. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed bowling and watching his beloved Notre Dame and Saint Louis Cardinals. He was an usher and Eucharist Minister at Christ the King Catholic Church in Southaven until his health declined. After his retirement he loved nothing more than spending time with his family.He leaves behind his wife of 68 years Dolores Aquadro, daughters Pamela Tabor, Teresa Delaney (Don), Barbara Pope (Ralph) and son Charles Aquadro, Jr. (Carrie), 11 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He was strong, quiet, kind, and a true gentleman who will be greatly missed by his family and all that knew him.Private graveside services will be at All Saints Cemetery.