|
|
Dr. Charles M. Alderson
Parsons, TN
Dr. Charles M. Alderson, age 88, of Parsons, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday January 16, 2019, at Decatur County Hospital in Parsons, Tennessee.
He was born on April 7, 1930, in Stewardson, Illinois, to Charles Henry and Letha Mueller Alderson. After graduating from Stewardson High School, he served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He then attended University of Memphis and University of Tennesee Medical School.
He is survived by his daughter Elizabeth (Mark) Harris, son Charles M. Alderson II, sister Lula Miller, grandchildren Mary (Trey) Herreth and David Knox, and great-grandchild Carl Herreth.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Services were held on Saturday January 19, 2019 at 11:00AM in the Parsons Mortuary Chapel with burial in the Holladay Cemetery in Holladay, Tennessee.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 23, 2019