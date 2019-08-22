Services
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home
374 Vance Ave
Memphis, TN 38126-2010
(901) 526-3264
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church
70 N. Bellevue Street
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church
70 N. Bellevue Street
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
West Tenn Veterans Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Harbour
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles M. Harbour

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles M. Harbour Obituary
Charles M. Harbour

Memphis - Charles M. Harbour, age 74, August 18, 2019 Veteran and Retired Vice President, General Manager of McKesson Inc. and Real Estate Agent for Coldwell Banker-Collins. He was also the Memphis Grizzlies' #1 FAN. Visitation Saturday Aug. 24, 2019 12 noon until time of celebration 1pm, Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, 70 N. Bellevue Street. Interment Tuesday 11am West Tenn Veterans Cemetery. Husband of Dr. Sheryl Davis Harbour, Father of Courtney Harbour, Ashley Floyd. Brother of Dr. William E. Harbour, Rushie E. Harbour, Jerry Harbour, Ronnie Harbour, Elizabeth McClain, Mary Almon, Florine Harbour, five grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and host of other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Herb Koster Foundation 6060 Poplar Ave Suite 140, Memphis, Tennessee 38119. R S Lewis & Sons 526-3264
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now