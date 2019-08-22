|
|
Charles M. Harbour
Memphis - Charles M. Harbour, age 74, August 18, 2019 Veteran and Retired Vice President, General Manager of McKesson Inc. and Real Estate Agent for Coldwell Banker-Collins. He was also the Memphis Grizzlies' #1 FAN. Visitation Saturday Aug. 24, 2019 12 noon until time of celebration 1pm, Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, 70 N. Bellevue Street. Interment Tuesday 11am West Tenn Veterans Cemetery. Husband of Dr. Sheryl Davis Harbour, Father of Courtney Harbour, Ashley Floyd. Brother of Dr. William E. Harbour, Rushie E. Harbour, Jerry Harbour, Ronnie Harbour, Elizabeth McClain, Mary Almon, Florine Harbour, five grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and host of other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Herb Koster Foundation 6060 Poplar Ave Suite 140, Memphis, Tennessee 38119. R S Lewis & Sons 526-3264
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 22, 2019