Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Charles Henry Marler passed away peacefully, at home, Monday morning, February 18 in Crestview, Florida. He was 91 years old, born on May 16, 1927 in McNairy County, TN.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Rose, his wife, Helen, and two sons, John Robert and Richard Allen. He is survived by one son, William D. Marler (Lana) and one grandson, Jacob Lawrence Marler (Melissa).

Born to humble origins, Charles was a successful business entrepreneur and adventurer. He loved his family, and enjoyed sailing, golf, and storytelling.

In lieu of flowers, his family requests memorial gifts be sent to . He will be laid to rest at a graveside service at Memorial Park Cemetery (5668 Poplar Avenue) on Saturday, March 2nd, 2:00 p.m.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 26, 2019
