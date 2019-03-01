|
Charles Marshall Schuette
Memphis, TN
Charles Marshall Schuette, 92, died February 25, 2019. He was born December 24, 1926 to Henry and Cora Schuette in Houston, Texas. Both were first generation German immigrants. He graduated Lamar High School Houston, Texas in 1942. He joined the US Navy 1944 at age 17 during World War II as a radio man first class. His official discharge was 1946. Charles went to Southern Methodist University studied business statistics and graduated in 1950. After college he worked for Layne and Bowler a water pump manufacturer as a statistician and then began his career at Chrysler Motors where he ultimately retired in 1988.
Married to the late Barbara Ann Hudson from Germantown, TN in 1951; a music student and pianist at Southern Methodist University who passed away in 2015. Both Charles and Barbara were members of the Colonial Park United Methodist Church on Park Avenue in Memphis, TN. He is survived by his children, Charles M Schuette, Jr, Melinda Ferebee, Carol Fitzgerald and grandchildren, David Gilbert Schuette, Kristen Ferebee, Allison Ferebee and Amy Fitzgerald.
The family will receive friends at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Saturday, March 2 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. with the service to follow immediately at 10:00 a.m. All services will be held at Memorial Park.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 1, 2019