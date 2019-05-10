|
Charles Melvin Edmonds
Collierville - Charles Melvin Edmonds, 85, of Collierville, TN, died Thursday, May 2, 2019 at his home surrounded by family.
He was a Southern Baptist minister for over 43 years, and was a member and deacon of Trinity Baptist Church in Cordova, TN.
He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Clara Edmonds and two sisters, Bette Bowers and Shirley Friedeck.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carol Edmonds; two children; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Visitation will be at 10:00 AM with service to follow at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church, Cordova, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 10, 2019