Charles Miller Reid
Charles Miller Reid

Memphis - Miller Reid was born January 12, 1929 to James C. and Minnie Orman Reid in Memphis, Tennessee. He died on October 28, 2020. He was baptized in the Methodist Church at age 13.Charles graduated from Whitehaven High School and the WM R. Moore College of Technology. He served in the Korean War for two and a half years.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Emma Jean McCarter, brother Dr. James C. Reid Jr., and nephew James Reid III. He is survived by his sister Opal Hill; nieces and nephews: Elizabeth Langley (Steve), Mary Brown (Dennis), Greg McCarter (Michele), Leslie Cacaro, Karen Scarborough (Tim), Linda Hughes (Dean), Kevin McCarter (Annette); and, 15 great and 6 great-great nieces and nephews. The family wants to thank Latoshia "Honey" Williams and her staff for the excellent care they gave Charles during the past year and a half.

There will be a private memorial service. The family suggests memorials be sent to charity of your choice.








Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
