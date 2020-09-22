Charles Morgan Gatlin, Sr.
Memphis, Tennessee - Charles Morgan Gatlin, Sr., went on ahead to his Heavenly home, on August 28, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital with his wife, Peggy, by his side.
Charles was born in 1930, in Morgantown, Mississippi. After attending schools in Sturgis, Mississippi, he graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in mechanical engineering. Upon graduating from MSU, in May, 1951, he had a job waiting for him in Fort Worth, Texas in his engineering field, in which he continued for 57 years. He specialized in hydraulics systems at Consolidated Vultee, which became Convair and then General Dynamics. He also worked for Bell Helicopter Textron and Arkwin Industries. Charlie retired from Lockheed Martin, in the early 1990s, but continued to do contract work at Lockheed or its subcontractors until 2008. As a registered professional engineer, he helped design and improve many aircraft such as the B-58, F-111, F-35 and Bell models 206B and 206L.
A born-again Christian, Charles was active in churches in Mississippi and Texas. In 1960, he was ordained as a deacon in the Baptist Church. When he moved to Memphis, he joined Redeemer Evangelical Church.
Charles was a Master Mason for about 70 years, attending lodge in Fort Worth and Springtown, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Frances Walker Gatlin; daughter Janice Coss; and parents, Cutcher and Minnie Lou Galin. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Reynolds Gatlin; son, Charles M. "Chuck" Gatlin, Jr.; daughter, Susan E. Garrett; son-in-law, Dennis Coss; step-sons, Alan Reynolds, Andy Reynolds, and Chris Reynolds; step-daughter, Alisa Reynolds Worthington; sister, Nan Strohminger Caldwell; 18 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-granddaughter.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Ms. Jeanette Burkes for her faithful and compassionate care of Mr. Charlie during his illness.
A celebration of life will be held in Charles' honor on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Redeemer Evangelical Church, 3100 S. Houston Levee Road, Germantown, TN 38139. When attending, please follow COVID-19 required procedures such as social distancing and wearing masks.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Charles' honor may be made to Redeemer Evangelical Church or the charity of the donor's choice
.
Online condolences, floral gifts and directions to the service may be found on Charles' webpage through www.memphisfuneralpoplar.com