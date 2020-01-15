Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Charles "Lee" Morris

Charles "Lee" Morris

Memphis - Charles "Lee" Morris, 76, of Memphis, passed away in peace on Friday, January 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents, Dorothy Morris and Steve Morris and his brothers, Steve Morris, Jr. and Johnny Morris.

Mr. Morris is survived by his daughters, Stacey Morris, Leanna Morris and Lindsey Jordan, a granddaughter, Kayla Morris, a twin sister, Hope Eubanks, brother, Frank Morris, many nieces and nephews, and close family friends including; Pat Jordan, Stacy Kight, Amy Carney, Graham Black, and Tommy and Judy Schwendimann.

Mr. Morris was a machinist for over 30 years at Coors Brewery. He always had a multitude of projects and was happy to help others with theirs. You could often find him in his workshop rebuilding classic cars or tinkering.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, January 17 from five o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
