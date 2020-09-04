1/
Charles "Moon" Mullins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles "Moon" Mullins

Death came for Charles "Moon" Mullins on August 26, 2020. He was 75 years old. Nancy Williams Mullins his wife of 33 years survives him. She was caring, compassionate and his best friend.

Moon and Nancy loved to travel and were fortunate to have lived in Galway, Ireland for six months. Moon experienced life changing experiences in his youth while working in Yellowstone Park, particularly The Old Faithful Inn where he worked five unforgettable summers during college.

Moon had four siblings, Ann Alsup, Dick (Carmela) Mullins, Jerry (Vicky) Mullins and Russ (Judy) Mullins. He felt a tremendous pride in being godfather to Jennifer, Jake and Jonathan. Their parents bestowed great honor upon him.

Moon was a member of the Church of the River Unitarian Church and was an advocate for social justice. There he was part of Team Upstream whose members were some of the dearest people on earth.

In lieu of flowers and a memorial service Moon suggests family and friends spend an hour strolling thru Overton Park. He considered Overton Park the heart of Memphis and a marvelous place to practice worship without walls.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved