Charles "Moon" MullinsDeath came for Charles "Moon" Mullins on August 26, 2020. He was 75 years old. Nancy Williams Mullins his wife of 33 years survives him. She was caring, compassionate and his best friend.Moon and Nancy loved to travel and were fortunate to have lived in Galway, Ireland for six months. Moon experienced life changing experiences in his youth while working in Yellowstone Park, particularly The Old Faithful Inn where he worked five unforgettable summers during college.Moon had four siblings, Ann Alsup, Dick (Carmela) Mullins, Jerry (Vicky) Mullins and Russ (Judy) Mullins. He felt a tremendous pride in being godfather to Jennifer, Jake and Jonathan. Their parents bestowed great honor upon him.Moon was a member of the Church of the River Unitarian Church and was an advocate for social justice. There he was part of Team Upstream whose members were some of the dearest people on earth.In lieu of flowers and a memorial service Moon suggests family and friends spend an hour strolling thru Overton Park. He considered Overton Park the heart of Memphis and a marvelous place to practice worship without walls.