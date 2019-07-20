Services
Greater White Stone Baptist
917 S Wellington St
Memphis, TN 38126
- - Charles Nelson, Jr., 92 years old, moved to his heavenly home July 13, 2019. He was the widower of Mrs. Ida Nelson. Father of Ms. Charlie M. Nelson, Bobbie Nelson, Bessie Cohran, Clarence Nelson (Easter), Di Ann Nelson, and Rev. James Nelson (Osha). Also survived by 8 grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation is Friday July 19, 2019 from 5 pm to 7 pm and Saturday 9 am until the Homegoing Celebration at 10 am. All services will be held at Greater White Stone Missionary Baptist Church, 917 S. Wellington, Memphis, TN. Interment in Liberty Hall Cemetery, Lake Cormorant, MS.
