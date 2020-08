Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles Oscar "Butch" Pugh III



Charles Oscar "Butch" Pugh III, 69, passed away May 24, 2020. He leaves behind his son, Brandon Pugh, sisters Leslie Stewart and Patrice Wills, mother Linda Allen, and beloved lifelong friends Andy Estes and Frank Canale.



Charles was born in Memphis and served in the military. He loved horses and working on his fathers' farm. He will be dearly missed.









