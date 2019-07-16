|
|
Charles R. "Bussie" Moore, Jr.
Dyersburg - Charles R. "Bussie" Moore, Jr., 85, died on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Regional One Medical in Memphis, Tennessee.
Born Monday, July 2, 1934, in Union City, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Charles Richard Moore, Sr. and the late Maggie Velma Morrisett Moore. He was a retired risk manager for Holiday Inns and worked as a long haul truck driver. Mr. Moore proudly served his country in the United States Army as a radio operator in the 101st Airborne Division. He was stationed in Hawaii during the Korean War.
A private family celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
He is survived by one son, Martin W. Moore of Ladue, Missouri; one daughter, Lisa Jo Hickerson of Dyersburg, Tennessee; one sister, Jeane Fentress of Riverside, California; thirteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Sybil Jo Worrell Moore; two sons, Richard Montgomery "Monte" Moore and Joseph Randall "Randy" Moore; one brother, Joseph Moore and one sister, Peggie Moore.
The family ask that memorials be directed to which saved his oldest son and oldest grandson from childhood cancer and always held a special place in his heart. St. Jude Tribute Program, P.O. Box 1000, Department 142, Memphis, Tennessee 38148.
Online condolences may be made to the family at johnsonwilliamsfuneralhome.com. Johnson-Williams Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Charles R. "Bussie" Moore, Jr.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 16, 2019