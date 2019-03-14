|
|
Dr. Charles R. Wallace, Jr., M.D.
Memphis, TN
Elder Charles Russell Wallace Jr., M.D., 67, a third generation physician, ascended to be with his heavenly Father on Thursday, March 7, 2019 after a courageous fight with cancer. Although born in Washington, D.C., he grew up in Beaumont, TX where he graduated from Hebert High School '69. He is a graduate of Gustavus Adolphus '73, and Howard University, College of Medicine '78. He completed his residency at Howard University '79 and was Uro-Surgery Chief Resident, D.C. General Hospital '83. Dr. Wallace was an ordained elder and national adjutant in the Church of God in Christ. He was a long-time member of Temple of Deliverance Church of God in Christ, and served as a Health Advocate and Founding Co-chairman of Temple of Deliverance's Health and Healing Ministry. He supported many other ministries internationally and locally. A compassionate and caring physician, Dr. Wallace was a clinical urologist who practiced in Memphis for over 30 years. His professional affiliations included Bluff City Medical Association, National Medical Association, Fellow International College of Surgeons and Christian Medical and Dental Society. He was a regular speaker for the ACS on Prostate Cancer and Men's Health. Charles was an accomplished pianist and lover of music. His Celebration of Life will be held at Temple of Deliverance COGIC at 369 G.E. Patterson Avenue, Memphis, TN 38126 on Monday, March 18, 2019, at noon. Following the memorial service, a park bench will be dedicated in honor of Dr. Wallace at Shelby Farms Park Conservation at 6903 Great View Drive North, Memphis, TN 38134. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Charles R. Wallace Sr. and Anita Dancy Wallace; and his sister, Cheryl Wallace Boyd. Dr. Wallace is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 25 years, Ann Marie; his four gifted children, Charles Samuel, Victoria, Jeremy, and Madelyn; his sisters, Vicki Wallace Sprott and Crystal Wallace Ford, Esq.; brother, Andrew L. Wallace, Esq. (Laurie); his aunts, Theresa Wallace-Tate and Arlie Creswell Dancy; and a host of extended family, colleagues and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to The Wallace Children Education Fund. Donations will be accepted at any SunTrust Bank or can be mailed to the SunTrust Memphis Regional Branch, 999 South Shady Grove Road, Memphis, TN 38120.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 14, 2019