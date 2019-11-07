|
|
Charles Rex Gray
Bartlett - Charles Rex Gray, retired employee of Yellow Freight, died Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the age of 82.
Rex was born December 8, 1936 to Pearl and Sherman Gray in Burnsville, MS. Three brothers, Troy, Harold, and James, preceded him in death. He leaves his wife of 61 years, Joyce; two daughters, Lisa Marie Gray Wadlington (Neil), Maggie Carole Gray Coles (Andrew); and one granddaughter, Georgia Catherine Coles; as well as a lifetime of friends. He was kind and always ready to help.
As a longtime member of the Memphis Street Rods, Rex enjoyed his love of cars (particularly 1940 Fords), with friends, and was a great ambassador of the old car hobby. Most weekends would find him at car shows, swap meets, or searching for that elusive deal at estate sales. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and a treasure to all that knew him. Rex will be greatly missed by friends and family.
Memorial service will be held Thursday, November 14th, at Bartlett United Methodist Church, with visitation at 10 am and the service at 11 am. Online condolences can be made at www.familyfuneralmemphis.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019