Charles Rodney Carson



Charles Rodney Carson, (aka Charles Beard), April 15, 1940 - June 4, 2020. He was preceded by his parents, Margaret Marie Beard Chaney and Robert Carson. He leaves behind his siblings, Barbara and Stan, children, Tim, Alison, Rebecca, and April, and about 15 grandchildren.



Charlie attended Holy Names and played football at Catholic High. He worked in Memphis and in California as a photographer, dance instructor, actor, and even worked for Elvis. He loved being around people.









