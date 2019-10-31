|
|
Charles S. Hughes, Sr., 90, passed away October 31, 2019. Charles retired as the President of Mills Morris Appliance where he worked over 50 years. Charles was the youngest of ten children (all deceased).
He was the son of Harry and Adah Hughes who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Hughes and granddaughter, Natalie Hughes Canankamp. Charles is survived by sons, Charles Hughes (Phyllis), Mike Hughes (Kathy) and Russ Hughes (Julia); four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Monday, November 4th from 9-10am at Family Funeral Care with the service to follow at 10am. The burial will take place at Elmwood Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019