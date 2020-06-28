Charles Ted Hudson
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Ted Hudson

Cordova - Charles Ted Hudson, age 72, of Cordova, Tennessee passed away on Friday June 26, 2020. Charles was born February 20, 1948. He was a Marine Veteran and retired from Memphis Fire Department where he spent 30 years. Charles enjoyed traveling and playing golf.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles O. Hudson and Mary Sloan Hudson. Charles is survived by his wife of 51 years Betty Jo Hudson, his children; Scott Hudson (Tracy), Stephanie Hudson Wheeler (Mark), one sister, Patsy Bomar, one brother, Bobby Hudson, and four grandchildren; Makenzie Wheeler, Baylor Hudson, Ali Hudson, Brayden Wheeler.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Parkway Bartlett, TN 38133.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the HUDSON family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
9017250100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved