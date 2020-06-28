Charles Ted Hudson
Cordova - Charles Ted Hudson, age 72, of Cordova, Tennessee passed away on Friday June 26, 2020. Charles was born February 20, 1948. He was a Marine Veteran and retired from Memphis Fire Department where he spent 30 years. Charles enjoyed traveling and playing golf.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles O. Hudson and Mary Sloan Hudson. Charles is survived by his wife of 51 years Betty Jo Hudson, his children; Scott Hudson (Tracy), Stephanie Hudson Wheeler (Mark), one sister, Patsy Bomar, one brother, Bobby Hudson, and four grandchildren; Makenzie Wheeler, Baylor Hudson, Ali Hudson, Brayden Wheeler.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm, on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Parkway Bartlett, TN 38133.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the HUDSON family.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.