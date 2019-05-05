|
Charles "Charlie V" Vaughn, Jr.
Memphis - Charles "Charlie V" Vaughn, Jr., 69 was called from his earthly home to his heavenly home to be with the Master on Thursday May 2, 2019 at his residence. Charles retired from Nissan as a car salesman. Visitation, Wednesday May 8, 2019 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home Vance Ave. Location 374 Vance Ave. and Thursday May 9, 2019 10:00 a.m. - 11:55 a.m. held at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church- Westwood. Funeral service held Thursday May 9, 2019 12 noon Mt. Vernon Baptist Church - Westwood 620 Parkrose Rd. Interment will follow after service at New Park Cemetery 4536 Horn Lake Rd., Pastor Melvin D. Watkins, Officiating.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 5, 2019