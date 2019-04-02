Charles W. Palmer



Germantown, TN



Charles Wells Palmer, 87, of Germantown, Tennessee passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born in Memphis on August 4, 1931 to Julian and Mary Elizabeth Palmer but moved to the Bruceville community of Dyer County at a young age. Charles graduated from Dyersburg High School in 1949, served in the United States Navy, and earned an accounting degree from the University of Mississippi in 1955. He began his professional career at the Mallory Depot, where he met his wife if 61 years, Shirley Ruleman Palmer, and retired from the DIPEC in 1986. He was also a CPA.



Charles and Shirley were long-time and faithful members of Charjean Baptist Church, Audubon Park Baptist Church, and Germantown Baptist Church.



Charles is survived by his children, Steve (Jessica), Karen, and David, and four generations of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; his parents; and his siblings, Penick, Moody, Paul, Ralph, and Mary Frances.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to in Charles's name.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, April 3 from 11:00 a.m.until 12:30 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. There will be a graveside service immediately following. Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary