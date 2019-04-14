|
|
Charles Walton Olree
Memphis, TN
Charles Olree, age 87, completed his wonderful life on April 11, 2019. He was born in humble surroundings in Braggadocio, Missouri on December 6, 1931.
After completing high school, he enrolled in Harding College where he met his sweetheart and bride-to-be, Miriam Draper. After marrying in 1952, they moved to West Virginia for him to study commercial printing. Later, he earned his Doctor of Education (D.Ed.) degree at Vanderbilt University in counseling.
His career in teaching printing took him and his family on adventures to several American cities as well as a two year stay in Bangkok, Thailand. He settled in Nashville for several years teaching printing innovation and management.
From Nashville, he moved to Murray, Kentucky where he purchased a print shop and later an additional office in nearby Paris, Tennessee. After retirement, he and Miriam moved to Memphis to be closer to family.
Charles is survived by his wife, Miriam "Mimmom" and daughter, Karen Logan (Granville). He was preceded in death by a daughter, Cathy Harding. He is also survived by six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and two brothers, Glenn Olree and Harry Olree, both of Searcy, Arkansas.
Wherever Charles went, he spread goodwill and Christian love. He served as an elder in the Church of Christ in Nashville and Murray. He taught many and counseled more. Known affectionately as "Dado" to his family, he was a "true friend" with a "warm handshake" to all who knew him.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 16 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 1 p.m., all at Germantown Church of Christ. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 14, 2019