Charles Wayne Parker, Sr.
Hernando, MS
Mr. Charles Wayne Parker, Sr., 84, retired Automobile and Boat Salesman, owner of Parker Auto Sales in Horn Lake died 2/13/19 at North Delta Hospice Services in Southaven, MS. Visitation will be 9:30AM until 11:00AM Sunday 2/17/19 at Oliver Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be 11:00AM Sunday 2/17/19 at Oliver Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Clarkson Cemetery in Webster County, MS.
Mr. Charles is survived by his wife; Faye Denney Parker, Hernando, MS, two daughters; Marcie Lyn Hadley, Burns, TN and Kimberly Faye (Dale) Shawver, Sparta, KY, two sons; Charles W. (Karen Iverson) Parker, Jr., Hernando, MS, and Alan Keith (Janet Russell) Parker, Olive Branch, MS, four sisters, one brother, nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Oliver Funeral Home of Eupora MS is in charge of all arrangements. You may go online and sign our guest register or leave a message of condolence for the family at www.ofheupora.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 16, 2019