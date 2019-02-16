Services
Oliver Funeral Home of Eupora
1060 Veterans Memorial Boulevard
Eupora, MS 39744
(662) 258-8222
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Oliver Funeral Home
1060 Veterans Memorial Boulevard
Eupora, MS
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Oliver Funeral Home
1060 Veterans Memorial Boulevard
Eupora, MS
Charles Wayne Parker Sr.

Charles Wayne Parker Sr. Obituary
Charles Wayne Parker, Sr.

Hernando, MS

Mr. Charles Wayne Parker, Sr., 84, retired Automobile and Boat Salesman, owner of Parker Auto Sales in Horn Lake died 2/13/19 at North Delta Hospice Services in Southaven, MS. Visitation will be 9:30AM until 11:00AM Sunday 2/17/19 at Oliver Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be 11:00AM Sunday 2/17/19 at Oliver Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Clarkson Cemetery in Webster County, MS.

Mr. Charles is survived by his wife; Faye Denney Parker, Hernando, MS, two daughters; Marcie Lyn Hadley, Burns, TN and Kimberly Faye (Dale) Shawver, Sparta, KY, two sons; Charles W. (Karen Iverson) Parker, Jr., Hernando, MS, and Alan Keith (Janet Russell) Parker, Olive Branch, MS, four sisters, one brother, nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Oliver Funeral Home of Eupora MS is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 16, 2019
