Charles Wayne Sims Obituary
Charles Wayne Sims

Collierville - Charles Wayne Sims passed away Oct. 30th, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Nolan and Lucy Mae Sims and his son, Douglas Wayne. He leaves behind his loving wife Mary Sue, daughter Debbie (Rich) Jones, son Mike and 8 grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119 with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 PM.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
