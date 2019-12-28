Services
Forest Hill Funeral Home East - Memphis
2440 Whitten Road
Memphis, TN 38133
901-346-3250
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Charles Webber Branan Obituary
Charles Webber Branan

Charles Webber Branan, 91, of Memphis passed away on December 24, 2019. He was retired from National Distillers and was a U.S. Army Veteran. Charles was preceded in death by his wife Mozelle, son, Michael, mother Grace Barron, sister, Ruth Acree, also two brothers, Buddy and Jay Branan.

He is survived by two daughters, Peggy Webb (Bud) and Shirley Howell (Sam), four sons, Larry Crawford, Bobby Crawford (Lynn), Gary Crawford and Chuck Branan (Susan). He also leaves behind 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild, all of whom he loved dearly as they loved him.

Visitation will be from 9-10 am on Tuesday, December 31 at Forest Hill East 2440 Whitten Rd. in Memphis, 901-382-1000 with service immediately following.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Center.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019
