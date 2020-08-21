1/
Charles White
Charles White, 68, passed away Saturday, August 15th, 2020 at his home in Memphis Tennessee. He was predeceased by his mother Dorothy Sullivan. He is survived by his beautiful and inviolable wife, Myisia White and his father, James Edward Haynes. Charles also leaves behind his children, Anastasia White (Stevie), Charles White, Jr., (Davina), Labrenda White-Chalmers (Justin), all of Memphis Tennessee Cordarious White (Heather) of Springfield Mo., Dorothy White, Brittany Luckett, Candice Luckett, Erin Luckett and Anishia Johnson all of Memphis Tennessee. Floral Donations may be made to Charles White and Memorial donations made to Myisia White. The Services are as follow: Wake is from 9am to 10am and the funeral to follow at 10am, both located at 374 Vance Avenue, Memphis TN. The Burial Service will be held at Woodhaven located on Hwy 51 in Millington TN. Repass will be held private for immediate family at the home of the late Mr. and Mrs. Charles White.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
RS Lewis & Sons Funeral Home - Vance Ave
374 Vance Ave.
Memphis, TN 38126-2010
(901) 526-3264
