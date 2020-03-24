|
|
Charles William Robinson passed on Sunday March 22 after a battle with cancer. He was born December 14, 1947 in Murphysboro, IL to Richard Robinson and Kathryn (Maes) Robinson. He attended Southern Illinois University until joining the Air Force during the time of the Vietnam War. He served there for 20 years followed by a career at Fedex here in Memphis.
Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Mary Margaret (Julian) Robinson, his children, Christopher Joseph Robinson, Kerri Anne Robinson, and Katrina Robinson Hannaum. Chuck was an amazing grandfather who cherished each and every one of his seven grandchildren.
Chuck dedicated much of his life and especially his retirement years to helping with the Special Olympics of Greater Memphis and serving at the St. Vincent DePaul soup kitchen. He was a dedicated member of St Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and a man who loved helping anyone in need. He will truly be missed by all.
