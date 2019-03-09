|
Charles Wilson Blake
Memphis, TN
Charles Wilson Blake passed away on March 3, 2019, after a long and courageous fight with cancer. He was born on Groundhog Day, February 2, 1936, as the youngest of three fine sons to Fred and Verna Wilson Blake. The Blake brothers would remain best friends for life.
Known as "Chuck" to family and friends, he was a proud 1954 graduate of East High School and Southwestern at Memphis, Class of 1958 (now Rhodes College) where he played baseball and was an SAE fraternity member. His professional career began at National Gypsum, Holiday Inn and then as project manager for Allen and O'Hara. In 1982, he founded Blake and Associates serving the hospitality industry. The company, now Blake Solutions continues to grow. Chuck was a second lieutenant in the National Guard, a member of the Phoenix Club, East Memphis Catholic Club and an Assistant Troop Scoutmaster. He was a member at Windyke Country Club and a participant in the Senior Men's Golf Group. He was a member of the Germantown Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellow.
Ever faithful to God, church, family, and friends, he was an active member of Lindenwood Christian Church, Christ United Methodist Church, and Germantown United Methodist Church where he served in multiple capacities as elder, usher, a Stephen Minister, church shuttle bus driver and a member of the Men's Prayer Breakfast Group. He was known as an authentic, steady, honorable, and friendly man who possessed a natural charisma with a ready smile and very much enjoyed practicing random acts of kindness.
Chuck was an avid and excellent golfer and while in the company of two friends and his son, he made two holes-in-one at Windyke Country Club on January 4, 1992. This special moment earned him the nickname of DBL-ACE (Double Ace) and he often recalled that the best part of that day was sharing the moment with his beloved son, Wilson who he leaves along with his cherished wife of over 32 years, Nancy Jones Blake, his dear daughter-in-law, Anna Blake, and the light of his life, granddaughter, Elizabeth Blake.
In the last difficult years of his life, Chuck was greatly comforted by the phone calls and visits from his devoted family and his lifelong friends… many of seventy years plus. Through the years, Chuck and Nancy traveled Europe together with these dear friends and shared many splendid trips that were some of the happiest days of his life.
Charles Wilson Blake, Sr. was pre-deceased by his parents, Fred, Sr. and Verna Wilson Blake, his two brothers, Fred, Jr. and Jack Blake, and his sisters-in-law, Dottie Blake and Laurel Jones Childs. Among those loved ones left here to cherish his memory are sister-in-law, Betty Blake, Ignacio Maseda (Carmen) of Madrid, Spain, and several nieces and nephews including Scott Blake, Kent Blake (Jennifer), Lynda Baddour (Drew), and Beth Pryor (Michael).
The family will gather to receive friends at Germantown United Methodist Church from 10:00-11:00 AM on Thursday, March 14, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am. A reception to honor Chuck's life will be at Windyke Country Club immediately following the service. A private burial will be held at Memorial Park. Honorary Pallbearers are Mike Cody, Cecil Conlee, Paul Gaines, Sonny McDermott, Lewis Murray, Milton Knowlton, Gordon Orr, Jim Pope, John Ruffin, Van Smith, Ronny Stage, Frank Taylor, David Tucker, Walker Wellford. A special thank you to Mrs. Linda Chambers and the Staff at Baptist Reynold Hospice House; you are Angels on Earth. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Germantown United Methodist Church Children's Ministry (www.germantownumc.org) or Victorian Villages.(victorianvillageinc.org) Condolences may also be offered at www.smartcremationmemphis.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019