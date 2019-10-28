|
Charlie Leroy Breazeale
Memphis - Charlie Leroy Breazeale was born November 18, 1925, to Charlie Hunter Breazeale and Ida Belle Tankersley Breazeale in Hamburg, Arkansas. After his mother's death in childbirth, he was raised by a paternal aunt and her husband, Annie and Leroy Bunn.
He attended Hamburg High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served as a medical corpsman during World War II in San Diego, California. After honorable discharge, Charlie surrendered to preach at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Hamburg, Arkansas. He attended the American Baptist seminary in Little Rock, Arkansas, where he met and married Ella Jean Phillips. They were married 60 years, until her death in 2014. Charlie served the Lord faithfully in churches in Arkansas, California, and Tennessee.
Charlie and Ella had five children, Carla Ervin (Pat), Carol Prescott (Robert), Phil Breazeale (Shearon), Sheri Lester (Steve), Teri Decker, fourteen grandchildren, and a growing number of great-grandchildren. His life verse was Philippians 1:21, "For me to live is Christ, and to die is gain."
Visitation for Mr. Breazeale will be Wednesday, October 30, from 5 to 8 PM, at Memphis Funeral Home on 3700 Germantown Parkway. The funeral service will be Thursday morning at 10 AM at the same location. Memorials in Mr. Breazeale's honor may be sent to Calvary MBC- Building Fund,400 Washington Street, Hamburg, Arkansas 71646.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019