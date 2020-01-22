|
Charlie Louis Geater, Sr.
Memphis - Charlie Louis Geater, Sr., of Memphis, TN went to be with his Lord on January 21, 2020 at age 91. He was born December 28, 1928 to James Greenlee Geater and Florence Ella Geater (Henard) in Wheatley, AR. He was the fourth of seven children. He met the love of his life, Ella Pauline Kersey at a young age, and they were married May 18, 1951.
Like many children of the Great Depression, Charlie quit school after 9th grade to help care for his family. Times were hard, and he quickly developed a strong work ethic to help the family survive. More importantly, Charlie came to faith in Jesus Christ at a young age, and has dedicated his spare time to study of God's Word and serving in the Church as a deacon and Sunday School teacher. Eventually, his growing family moved from Wheatley to Memphis, TN in 1955, where he took a job as an automobile mechanic. Through his strong work ethic and personal integrity, Charlie was eventually promoted to Service Manager at General Truck Sales and Service, a position that he held until his retirement in1993. Many of his employees credited the success of their department to Charlie's selfless attitude and personal humility which created a strong, hard-working team.
In his 91 years of life, Charlie saw and experienced the world change in many ways. Though many fads have come and gone over the years, Charlie remained a steady bastion of strength for his family. While the world around him chased glitz and glamor, he quietly and faithfully worked to provide for his family, and ultimately changed the Geater family tree for the better. Charlie was proud to see all of his children and grandchildren develop their own successful households.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Pauline, as well as his four children; Charlie Jr., Phillip (Elaine), Paul (Bobbie), and Lisa. He also leaves seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Gerald Wayne Geater. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 24th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Ridgeway Baptist Church in Memphis, TN. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 25th at 11:00 a.m. at Ridgeway Baptist Church, with interment at Posey Cemetery in Posey, AR to follow at 2:00 p.m. The family requests any flowers or memorials to be sent to Ridgeway Baptist Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020